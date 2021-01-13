Advertisement

Rep. Don Young votes against House resolution calling on VP Pence to invoke 25th amendment

(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:03 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s lone congressman stuck with his party and voted against a U.S. House of Representatives resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to activate the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office.

According to the Associated Press, the resolution passed 223-205, almost entirely along party lines. The AP reported even though it passed, Pence said he would not do so.

As for why Young voted against the resolution, he acknowledged he was appalled to see what happened on Jan. 6 at the nation’s Capitol but pointed to the need to lower the political climate.

“It is on all of us, including President Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to lower the temperature in our political climate, and realize that rhetoric can have dangerous consequences,” wrote Young in a Facebook post.

Today, I voted against the Democrats' non-binding resolution calling on Vice President Pence to activate Section 4 of...

Posted by Congressman Don Young on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Wednesday, the House came together once again to vote on articles of impeachment against Trump.

The AP reported the four-page impeachment resolution relies on Trump’s own incendiary rhetoric and the falsehoods he spread about Biden’s election victory.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after collision on Seward Highway
The Dimond Center will be closed this Sunday after being identified as the site for an armed...
Dimond Center to close Sunday after rumors of an armed rally, but the location appears to be a mistake
Anchorage police are asking the public to avoid the Midtown Mall as they investigate reports of...
Roads reopened after Anchorage police, FBI investigate suspicious vehicle at Midtown Mall
New death, 159 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
The price for a fishing license has dropped 9 dollars.
New price set for resident sport fishing licenses

Latest News

Police are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of E Tudor Rd and Shelikof St. Wednesday...
Eastbound lanes of Tudor back open following a vehicle crash
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 photo, The Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
US high court to hear case on virus relief for tribes
‘There’s not enough vaccine’: Alaska’s top doctor explains delays in appointments
Anchorage small business owners held up cardboard tombstones in front of the Anchorage Assembly...
Local business owners plead with Assembly to stop city emergency declaration