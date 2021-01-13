Rep. Don Young votes against House resolution calling on VP Pence to invoke 25th amendment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s lone congressman stuck with his party and voted against a U.S. House of Representatives resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to activate the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office.

According to the Associated Press, the resolution passed 223-205, almost entirely along party lines. The AP reported even though it passed, Pence said he would not do so.

As for why Young voted against the resolution, he acknowledged he was appalled to see what happened on Jan. 6 at the nation’s Capitol but pointed to the need to lower the political climate.

“It is on all of us, including President Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to lower the temperature in our political climate, and realize that rhetoric can have dangerous consequences,” wrote Young in a Facebook post.

Wednesday, the House came together once again to vote on articles of impeachment against Trump.

The AP reported the four-page impeachment resolution relies on Trump’s own incendiary rhetoric and the falsehoods he spread about Biden’s election victory.

