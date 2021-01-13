Advertisement

Tlingit Animals coloring book teaches culture and language

The new coloring language book Tlingit Animals by Alison Bremner celebrates Tlingit culture.
The new coloring language book Tlingit Animals by Alison Bremner celebrates Tlingit culture.(Alaska's News Source)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM AKST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southeast artist Alison Bremner is inspiring interest in the Tlingit language with an engaging coloring book.

“Tlingit Animals” coloring and language book was a project Bremner started eight years ago as a way to share the language.

“Each page has the Tlingit word for the animal first followed by the English translation and then underneath it has a sentence about the culture,” says Bremner. “Like this one, the English translation for octopus we have, ‘smoked octopus is delicious.’ And a lot of them I had to wrack my brain how these animals were used besides you know being very tasty.”

Bremner says she wanted to work on a project that made language and art more accessible to people.

“I’ve always wanted my art to be able to help people besides myself,” says Bremner. “And that was a way to do something that might have a greater positive impact than just a painting.”

The book is also going to be used as a teaching tool. It is being distributed by Native Northwest, and Bremner says they are donating copies of the coloring book to Tlingit language programs.

Tlingit Animals coloring and language book by Alison Bremner.
Tlingit Animals coloring and language book by Alison Bremner.(Alison Bremner)

She worked with Lance Twitchell, an associate professor of Alaska Native Languages at the University of Alaska Southeast, on the language portion of the book.

“Making sure that there are age-appropriate materials that feature Indigenous languages is critical to the health of our languages, our people, and our region,” writes Twitchell in a statement. “Indigenous languages of North America have historically and repeatedly been oppressed and attempts have been made through government and education to destroy Indigenous languages. By placing the languages in the hands of our children, we are ensuring a brighter future.”

Bremner also credits two of her mentors David R. Boxley and David A. Boxley with helping her learn how to draw formline. She says she studied with them formally for about four years.

“I told David Robert Boxley that I want to make a Tlingit coloring book, not knowing that it would be about 24 original designs 24 animals that I had never ever drawn before in my life,” says Bremner. “And formline is deceptively simple-looking, I think just because of the symmetry and the way it flows and you think, well I can get a coloring book done like that [snaps her fingers] and it was a learning process. I’m really fortunate that David Robert Boxley is an excellent teacher very patient.”

Bremner says she never dreamed eight years ago when she first started the project that she would now be sharing the book with her own child who is now 2 years old.

You can order Tlingit Animals, Tlingit Indigenous Art Coloring and Language Book by Alison Bremner through Native Northwest.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after collision on Seward Highway
The Dimond Center will be closed this Sunday after being identified as the site for an armed...
Dimond Center to close Sunday after rumors of an armed rally, but the location appears to be a mistake
Anchorage police are asking the public to avoid the Midtown Mall as they investigate reports of...
Roads reopened after Anchorage police, FBI investigate suspicious vehicle at Midtown Mall
New death, 159 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
The price for a fishing license has dropped 9 dollars.
New price set for resident sport fishing licenses

Latest News

Rep. Don Young votes against House resolution calling on VP Pence to invoke 25th amendment
Police are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of E Tudor Rd and Shelikof St. Wednesday...
Eastbound lanes of Tudor back open following a vehicle crash
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 photo, The Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
US high court to hear case on virus relief for tribes
‘There’s not enough vaccine’: Alaska’s top doctor explains delays in appointments
Anchorage small business owners held up cardboard tombstones in front of the Anchorage Assembly...
Local business owners plead with Assembly to stop city emergency declaration