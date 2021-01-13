UAA gymnastics proposed cheaper route for saving the program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Back in August, the UAA gymnastics program was put on the chopping block unless the team raised $880,000 to keep the program from being cut.

“From the time that we were told our team was going to be recommended to be eliminated we had about 11 days until the deadline to submit documents to the Board of Regents,” The interim head coach, Marie-Sophie Boggasch said.

The team put their heads together in that short time and put together a 64-page report outlining ways to cut costs, even suggesting dropping down to Division 2. It also offers many ways that the team could bring more money into the university via future volunteer work and opening up their space.

All of this is taking place as their season has been canceled due to the pandemic, leaving the freshmen on the team in an interesting position.

“It has been kinda crazy the first day that freshman moved onto campus we found out that our team was in jeopardy of being cut and then a month later we figured out we had to raise two years of our operating budget and ever since we have been working hard outside of the gym,” said Brooklyn Kopsack, a freshmen on the team.

The team is working to hopefully stick the landing and raise the right amount of money, but senior Tere Alonso said that, no matter what the ending to the story is, they are going to give it their all.

“We are trying to be as positive as possible,” Alonso said, “and know that if we don’t save the team that we left everything out there we really tried everything we could!”

