Advertisement

Another winter storm set to impact Southcentral

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:17 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re stuck on repeat mode here in Southcentral, as daily snow chances remain in the forecast. The low that has been responsible for much of our activity this week is weakening as it pushes into Southwest Alaska. As it does so, one last push of moisture is rounding into Southcentral and will bring snow and breezy conditions to parts of the region.

Farther inland, Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley will see a shot for snow in the afternoon hours. This comes as a band of snow drifts up the inlet, bringing a dusting to less than half an inch of snow. Isolated pockets of heavier snow totals will be possible, but will likely occur for portions of the Susitna Valley.

As this storm winds down, our focus shifts to the next incoming storm. This one is set to arrive in the Gulf of Alaska overnight into Thursday. Ahead of this storm a High Wind Watch and Winter Storm Watch have been issued for parts of Southeast Alaska. Winds will once more be an issue, as Southeast sees gusts up to 65 mph and snow up to 8 inches near the Haines and Klondike Highway.

This active weather pattern looks to stay with us through the rest of this week, meaning the warm stretch of weather will continue.

Have a happy Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after collision on Seward Highway
The Dimond Center will be closed this Sunday after being identified as the site for an armed...
Dimond Center to close Sunday after rumors of an armed rally, but the location appears to be a mistake
Anchorage police are asking the public to avoid the Midtown Mall as they investigate reports of...
Roads reopened after Anchorage police, FBI investigate suspicious vehicle at Midtown Mall
New death, 159 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
The price for a fishing license has dropped 9 dollars.
New price set for resident sport fishing licenses

Latest News

Wednesday, January 13 Morning Weather
Wednesday, January 13 Morning Weather
Red Dog Mine Sunset_Constantine Lestenkof_JP 1-12-21
A mid-week storm break
Tuesday, January 12 Morning Weather
Active weather remains along Coastal Southcentral
Tuesday, January 12 Morning Weather
Tuesday, January 12 Morning Weather