Another winter storm set to impact Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re stuck on repeat mode here in Southcentral, as daily snow chances remain in the forecast. The low that has been responsible for much of our activity this week is weakening as it pushes into Southwest Alaska. As it does so, one last push of moisture is rounding into Southcentral and will bring snow and breezy conditions to parts of the region.

Farther inland, Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley will see a shot for snow in the afternoon hours. This comes as a band of snow drifts up the inlet, bringing a dusting to less than half an inch of snow. Isolated pockets of heavier snow totals will be possible, but will likely occur for portions of the Susitna Valley.

As this storm winds down, our focus shifts to the next incoming storm. This one is set to arrive in the Gulf of Alaska overnight into Thursday. Ahead of this storm a High Wind Watch and Winter Storm Watch have been issued for parts of Southeast Alaska. Winds will once more be an issue, as Southeast sees gusts up to 65 mph and snow up to 8 inches near the Haines and Klondike Highway.

This active weather pattern looks to stay with us through the rest of this week, meaning the warm stretch of weather will continue.

