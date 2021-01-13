Woman charged in homicide involving a 5-year-old

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a woman is facing murder and manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide involving a 5-year-old.

Police say a warrant was served for 29-year-old Marley Marque at the Hiland Correctional, where she has been incarcerated since late November 2020 on unrelated charges.

The incident occurred on Nov. 25, 2020. The warrant listed Marque’s charges as murder and manslaughter.

Police say they responded to a home on the 4200-block of Reka Drive after they received a call from a person reporting a family member missing. Officers located the child dead inside the home.

Police say the child and Marque are related.

The Anchorage Police Department says it is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, including the motive.

