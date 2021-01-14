1 dead, suspect arrested following a homicide near Wasilla Tuesday night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are investigating a homicide near Wasilla that occurred late Tuesday night.

Troopers say around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, they got a report of a man shot at an apartment outside of Wasilla. Troopers identified the man as 40-year-old Matthew Lundy.

AST and Wasilla police responded to the scene where they learned that 35-year-old Matthew Sanchez held several people at gunpoint inside the apartment, including Lundy.

Troopers say Sanchez shot Lundy, critically wounding him. Sanchez left the apartment and was taken into custody by responding Troopers and WPD. AST says Lundy was pronounced deceased on scene.

Sanchez was taken to Mat-Su Pretrial on charges including murder and assault.

AST says the investigation is still underway.

