Advertisement

1 dead, suspect arrested following a homicide near Wasilla Tuesday night

(Sara Tewksbury/KTVF)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:01 AM AKST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are investigating a homicide near Wasilla that occurred late Tuesday night.

Troopers say around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, they got a report of a man shot at an apartment outside of Wasilla. Troopers identified the man as 40-year-old Matthew Lundy.

AST and Wasilla police responded to the scene where they learned that 35-year-old Matthew Sanchez held several people at gunpoint inside the apartment, including Lundy.

Troopers say Sanchez shot Lundy, critically wounding him. Sanchez left the apartment and was taken into custody by responding Troopers and WPD.  AST says Lundy was pronounced deceased on scene.

Sanchez was taken to Mat-Su Pretrial on charges including murder and assault.

AST says the investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori A. Declusin escaped from Hiland Mountain Correctional Center on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021,...
Have you seen this woman? Here’s how police say she escaped from Hiland Mountain Correctional Center
(KTUU)
Woman charged in homicide involving a 5-year-old
Anchorage small business owners held up cardboard tombstones in front of the Anchorage Assembly...
Local business owners plead with Assembly to stop city emergency declaration
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski: Trump committed an impeachable offense; it would be ‘appropriate’ to bar him from holding office again
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

A fuzzy otter pup being nursed by Alaska SeaLife Center biologists. Photo courtesy ASLC.
SeaLife Center, Alaska Chadux̂ Network to create response program for oil spill-impacted marine mammals
Mental Health
Mental health in a pandemic: Recognizing the signs of needing help
File image
Collision closes inbound lanes of Glenn Highway at Bragaw Street
Southcentral Foundation offers COVID-19 vaccinations to those 18 and older
AK Department of Transportation Department clear snow along the Seward Highway in Tunragain Pass.
Crews continue removing snow along Turnagain Pass