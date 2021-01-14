2 deaths, 341 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two more people have died with COVID-19, the Department of Health and Social Services reported Thursday. The state’s coronavirus dashboard also showed 341 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.

DHSS said both deaths were recent. An Anchorage man in 60s and a Fairbanks man in his 70s are the latest people to die with COVID-19.

The new deaths bring the state total of deaths to 227 residents and one nonresident. The new cases bring the state total of resident and nonresident cases to 51,157.

Of the new cases, eight were reported in nonresidents with three in Anchorage and five in unknown locations.

At least 1,149 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 71 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 10 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Ten of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The dashboard’s hospital capacity section listed indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 520 adult inpatient and 40 adult ICU beds available in the state as of Thursday.

A total of 1,382,276 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska since the pandemic began, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

The dashboard’s section on vaccines showed 39,367 first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations and 10,424 second-dose vaccinations have been conducted.

Resident communities were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 127

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 14

Kodiak Island Borough: 4

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 52

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 53

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3

North Slope Borough: 23

Nome Census Area: 4

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Juneau City and Borough: 6

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Petersburg Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 3

Bethel Census Area: 24

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 9

Editor’s Note: This report has been updated with more information about recent COIVD-19 deaths.

