Advertisement

Amutat project will list Alutiiq objects in museums across the world

Historic Alutiiq halibut hook.
Historic Alutiiq halibut hook.(Alutiiq Museum)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:26 PM AKST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A federal grant will help the Alutiiq Museum and the Suna’q Tribe of Kodiak start a database of Alutiiq items in museums around the world.

The Amutat project is being started with a grant from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs for $32,578.

In Alutiiq, Amutat means “things to pull” according to April Laktonen Counceller, the museum’s executive director. She says the name is appropriate because the project will be pulling objects from collections for study, things that may be difficult for people to find and access.

“Examples of our ancestors’ tools are part of numerous museum collections spread across the United States and the world,” says Counceller. “Large collections, like those in France, and Finland are relatively well known. But there are many smaller collections. For example, the Logan Museum of Anthropology in Wisconsin has an embroidered sewing bag, the Rochester Museum and Science Center in New York holds a pair of historic whaling lances, and the National Museum of Scotland cares for at least six Alutiiq items collected on Kodiak.”

The database will provide a central list of ethnographic items and cultural objects. It will also include photos, descriptions and the Alutiiq word for the items plus their current location. It will start close to home in Kodiak with the museum’s own collection.

“This year we will develop the database and the webpage and populate them with ethnographic items from the Alutiiq Museum’s collections,” says Amanda Lancaster, the museum’s curator of Collections who is leading the project. “We are piloting the database with our own holdings. We will eventually expand Amutat to include collections from other museums, like the masks and regalia from the Pinart Collection at the Musée Boulogne-Sur-Mer, France.”

Counceller says the Amutat project will help community members and others learn more about ancestral objects.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori A. Declusin escaped from Hiland Mountain Correctional Center on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021,...
Have you seen this woman? Here’s how police say she escaped from Hiland Mountain Correctional Center
Anchorage small business owners held up cardboard tombstones in front of the Anchorage Assembly...
Local business owners plead with Assembly to stop city emergency declaration
(KTUU)
Woman charged in homicide involving a 5-year-old
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski: Trump committed an impeachable offense; it would be ‘appropriate’ to bar him from holding office again
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Revenue from oil accounted for 80% of Alaska's revenue in 2018. (StoryBlocks)
In proposed lease sale, BOEM announces next steps
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017 file photo provided by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental...
State received offers of more than $7 million in oil, gas exploration bids
Lane closure on Lake Otis
All lanes on Lake Otis reopened after vehicle collision
With Alaska’s legislature set to convene, small businesses prioritize topics they want to see addressed by lawmakers