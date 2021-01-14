Advertisement

In proposed lease sale, BOEM announces next steps

Revenue from oil accounted for 80% of Alaska's revenue in 2018. (StoryBlocks)
By Malia Barto
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:15 PM AKST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced a decision Wednesday in regards to an area to be considered for leasing during a proposed gas and oil sale this year.

The area is in Cook Inlet, off of Alaska’s Southcentral coast. It consists of 224 blocks toward the northern part of the inlet, according to a press release from BOEM. The area also covers roughly 1.09 million acres of seafloor.

An Environmental Impact Statement was also drafted. The document analyzes the resources and the resources’ uses in the area and mitigation measures.

Public comment on the EIS will be open after publication on Jan. 15. It will close on March 1. Comments can be made at virtual meetings.

The Department of the Interior will use the information from the EIS after it is finalized to help make the decision on whether the lease sale should be held.

