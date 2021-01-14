Police investigate armed robbery at Northway Subway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police have responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Subway location at 701 Northway Drive Thursday afternoon.

Police have taken one suspect into custody and are actively searching for a second suspect who the Anchorage Police Department said fled on foot.

In a community alert, police said witnesses described the second robbery suspect as a black man who is wearing a black puffy coat, a grey hoodie, black pants and grey shoes.

No injuries have been reported. Thursday afternoon, police cleared the scene of the robbery but are still looking for the second suspect.

People with information about the robbery are asked to call APD at 911.

