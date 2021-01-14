Advertisement

Police investigate armed robbery at Northway Subway

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local Subway.
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local Subway.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:08 PM AKST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police have responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Subway location at 701 Northway Drive Thursday afternoon.

Police have taken one suspect into custody and are actively searching for a second suspect who the Anchorage Police Department said fled on foot.

In a community alert, police said witnesses described the second robbery suspect as a black man who is wearing a black puffy coat, a grey hoodie, black pants and grey shoes.

No injuries have been reported. Thursday afternoon, police cleared the scene of the robbery but are still looking for the second suspect.

People with information about the robbery are asked to call APD at 911.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori A. Declusin escaped from Hiland Mountain Correctional Center on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021,...
Have you seen this woman? Here’s how police say she escaped from Hiland Mountain Correctional Center
(KTUU)
Woman charged in homicide involving a 5-year-old
Anchorage small business owners held up cardboard tombstones in front of the Anchorage Assembly...
Local business owners plead with Assembly to stop city emergency declaration
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski: Trump committed an impeachable offense; it would be ‘appropriate’ to bar him from holding office again
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

A fuzzy otter pup being nursed by Alaska SeaLife Center biologists. Photo courtesy ASLC.
SeaLife Center, Alaska Chadux̂ Network to create response program for oil spill-impacted marine mammals
Mental Health
Mental health in a pandemic: Recognizing the signs of needing help
File image
Collision closes inbound lanes of Glenn Highway at Bragaw Street
Southcentral Foundation offers COVID-19 vaccinations to those 18 and older
AK Department of Transportation Department clear snow along the Seward Highway in Tunragain Pass.
Crews continue removing snow along Turnagain Pass