Advertisement

Most major US airlines ban guns in luggage for DC flights

Image courtesy of Alaska Airlines
Image courtesy of Alaska Airlines(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:48 PM AKST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Airlines say they are stepping up security on flights to Washington before next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Delta, United, Alaska and American airlines said Thursday they will bar passengers flying to Washington from putting guns in checked bags. Other airlines announced more modest steps.

American Airlines will stop serving alcohol on flights to and from the Washington area - a policy it imposed temporarily after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, key lawmakers and the head of the nation’s largest union of flight attendants are asking that anyone arrested in connection with the riot be put on the government’s no-fly list. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori A. Declusin escaped from Hiland Mountain Correctional Center on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021,...
Have you seen this woman? Here’s how police say she escaped from Hiland Mountain Correctional Center
(KTUU)
Woman charged in homicide involving a 5-year-old
Anchorage small business owners held up cardboard tombstones in front of the Anchorage Assembly...
Local business owners plead with Assembly to stop city emergency declaration
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski: Trump committed an impeachable offense; it would be ‘appropriate’ to bar him from holding office again
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

A fuzzy otter pup being nursed by Alaska SeaLife Center biologists. Photo courtesy ASLC.
SeaLife Center, Alaska Chadux̂ Network to create response program for oil spill-impacted marine mammals
Mental Health
Mental health in a pandemic: Recognizing the signs of needing help
File image
Collision closes inbound lanes of Glenn Highway at Bragaw Street
Southcentral Foundation offers COVID-19 vaccinations to those 18 and older
AK Department of Transportation Department clear snow along the Seward Highway in Tunragain Pass.
Crews continue removing snow along Turnagain Pass