2 arrested after stolen vehicle investigation

By Malia Barto and Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:59 AM AKST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man and one woman have been arrested after an investigation of a stolen vehicle.

Wednesday, a 2007 Subaru Forester was reported as stolen to the Anchorage Police Department. The white vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside and parked outside of a residence of West 12th Avenue.

Thursday morning, an officer spotted the vehicle near Homer Drive and East Tudor Road. The officer then followed the Subaru; additional officers met the stolen vehicle and the other officer at the intersection of 36th Avenue and Lake Otis Parkway. The driver of the Subaru continued traveling in the westbound lanes of 26th and then collided with a Nissan Xterra and a Dodge Caravan before fleeing on foot with the passenger, an APD dispatch says.

The driver was later identified by police as Travis King, 32, and the passenger as Kaylene E. A. Savage, 23. The two split up and ran in different directions after ignoring commands to stop from police, the dispatch says.

After initially chasing the suspects on foot, APD says officers followed King who eventually stopped running and was taken into custody. Savage was later detained near the University of Alaska Anchorage parking lot by another officer. King and Savage were then taken in for questioning at the police department.

King has been charged with vehicle theft, theft, assault, criminal mischief, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Savage has been charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Anchorage police had northbound Lake Otis Parkway lanes closed at 36th Avenue for approximately an hour before the lanes reopened.

The drivers of the Nissan Xterra and the Dodge Caravan sustained minor injuries.

