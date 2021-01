ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s pet project feature is Sinatra.

Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager Aimee Everett said he’s a super sweet and very timid boy, about 5 months old. She said he also likes to cuddle and play with plushie toys.

Sinatra is a mystery mix, but their best guess is lab/husky/chihuahua.

