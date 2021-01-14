Advertisement

Pope Francis gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also vaccinated
Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Vatican.(Source: Vatican News)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:32 AM AKST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Vatican confirmed Thursday that Pope Francis has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The statement released by spokesman Matteo Bruni doesn’t say when the pope was inoculated.

It adds that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also vaccinated.

Vatican City began its vaccine program on Wednesday, in a medical center set up inside its main auditorium hall where Pope Francis often holds his weekly general audiences.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori A. Declusin escaped from Hiland Mountain Correctional Center on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021,...
Have you seen this woman? Here’s how police say she escaped from Hiland Mountain Correctional Center
(KTUU)
Woman charged in homicide involving a 5-year-old
Anchorage small business owners held up cardboard tombstones in front of the Anchorage Assembly...
Local business owners plead with Assembly to stop city emergency declaration
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski: Trump committed an impeachable offense; it would be ‘appropriate’ to bar him from holding office again
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

A fuzzy otter pup being nursed by Alaska SeaLife Center biologists. Photo courtesy ASLC.
SeaLife Center, Alaska Chadux̂ Network to create response program for oil spill-impacted marine mammals
In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, an Afghan security official stands near a vehicle in which...
US down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, as ordered by Trump
In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia
In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US executes Virginia gang killer despite COVID-19 infection