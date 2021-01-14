Report: Government mandates reduced Anchorage virus spread

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A new Alaska Division of Public Health report says health mandates issued in Anchorage helped reduce the spread of the coronavirus last year. The report made public this week says a June mask mandate was responsible for reducing case counts in Alaska’s largest city by almost 20%.

The study found there was a 60% decline in coronavirus transmission in the month after the mask mandate went into effect. Additional transmission drops happened after two emergency orders by former Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz were implemented in July and August.

They limited capacity in bars, restaurants, gyms and indoor public venues.

