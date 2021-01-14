Stuck on repeat, as a never-ending cycle of storms moves into the Gulf of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s the story that never seems to end, as a multitude of storms are set to move into the Gulf of Alaska. This will keep many areas seeing the same stormy conditions over and over again.

While the morning is starting off on a fairly quiet note, winds, rain and snow will be on the increase through the day. This comes as a storm moving into the Gulf of Alaska continues to strengthen and will impact areas from Southcentral to Southeast.

Ahead of the storm, numerous weather alerts have already been issued.

They include:

- Blizzard Warning - From 6PM this evening until 3AM Friday. 5-10 inches of snow, with winds up to 55 mph.

- Winter Weather Advisory - Until 6PM for Eastern Kenai Peninsula/Western Prince William Sound. 3-6″ of snow, with up to a foot possible in the passes.

- Until 9AM Friday for Klondike Highway near White Pass. 6-10 inches of snow, with winds up to 35 mph.

- Winter Storm Warning - Until 9AM Friday for Haines Highway near Haines Border Customs. Up to a foot of snow possible.

- High Wind Warning - Until 9PM this evening for Southeast Gulf Coast, including the cities of Hydaburg, Craig, & Sitka.

While most of the impacts will primarily be felt across coastal regions, breezy winds can be expected for Anchorage and the Valley. The greatest gusts will be for both Palmer and Wasilla, where winds today likely will top out at 30 to 40 mph. Anchorage will likely only see winds gusts upwards of 20 mph into the afternoon hours. While we do stay dry today, we’ll see a noticeable increase in cloud coverage through the day, with our best shot of snow arriving through the day Friday.

Following this storm, another one will be right on the heels.

Copy, paste, & repeat into next week.

Have a safe and happy Thursday!

