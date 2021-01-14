What Alaska residents are saying about the impeachment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After the final vote to impeach President Donald Trump, Alaska’s News Source headed out to find out what some people in Anchorage thought about it.

The responses were mixed.

“I don’t think he should be impeached,” Alexander Ancheta said. “I don’t know, I think the Democrats are jealous, I’m sorry to say, that day first when [Trump] got elected, they already wanted to impeach him already, you know.”

Tahnee Seccareccia said, “It was absolutely the right thing to do, I was just listening to the results on the radio, and I can’t imagine anyone who voted against it, I mean given the circumstances of what happened at the capitol.” Seccareccia went on to say, “As much as I hate to say it, he is probably already planning what to do for 2024, hopefully, the Senate will do the right thing, and make sure that that can’t happen.”

Gerry Farinich said, “I think it’s a waste of time, a waste of effort, we have other priorities that we have to get to, like education, funding the government and the virus, of course.”

When asked if people were surprised, the answers were more consistent.

“No, I’m not very surprised, I think I kinda saw this coming, honestly, the most bothersome thing to me I guess was kinda his behavior and response to the whole, ordeal, but, justified in my opinion,” said Cameron Murphy.

Barbara Carlson said, “No, I’m not surprised given that the way his whole term has been, a fight, and so, I guess I shouldn’t be surprised at the end there is a fight as well.”

“No I wasn’t surprised, as sad as it is, I’ve been expecting something like this was probably going to happen since this summer based on the riots,” said Seccareccia.

Conviction of Trump would need a two-thirds Senate vote.

