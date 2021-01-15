Alaska health experts ensure COVID-19 vaccines will be free of charge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For those who have decided to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines, it’s also important to know that it is completely free of charge. Alaska’s top medical experts reiterated this notion at Tuesday’s COVID-19 press conference.

“Doctors should not be charging patients for the vaccine,” DHSS co-lead for Alaska’s vaccine Task Force Tessa Walker Linderman said. “Providers can bill insurance for administration fee and if the patient does not have insurance, there is an HRSA program that they can bill.”

Health Resources and Services Administration programs help provide care to people who are geographically isolated, don’t have insurance or have fallen on hard times.

Some vaccination events don’t bill insurance or charge a fee of any kind. Some providers will charge an administration fee but that should not be paid out of the patient’s pocketbook.

“That also includes the addition of no copay, no deductible, there should be no charge whatsoever no matter how big your deductible is,” Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said. “We have a whole entire payment team working from the backside. If you do have cases where you are being asked for cash upfront, you are being charged for it or you do get a copay or deductible, we ask that you report that in, because our payment team will make sure that doesn’t happen.”

