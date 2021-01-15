Alaska VA offering vaccination appointments to veterans 75 and older

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As of Friday, all Alaska VA Healthcare System facilities will have started offering COVID-19 vaccines, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The AVAHS facilities are giving out the Moderna vaccine for people who meet certain criteria.

In Anchorage, the VA clinic has already given vaccines to employees, as well as veterans who are high-risk or 85 or older.

The release says the Anchorage facility is now offering the doses to veterans who are 75 or older.

For those who meet the criteria, you can call (907) 257-4700, option two and then option one to schedule an appointment, according to the release.

There will be vaccine clinics for veterans on January 23 and 30 by appointment only, according to the release.

