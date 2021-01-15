Advertisement

Alaska VA offering vaccination appointments to veterans 75 and older

(KBTX)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:16 AM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As of Friday, all Alaska VA Healthcare System facilities will have started offering COVID-19 vaccines, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The AVAHS facilities are giving out the Moderna vaccine for people who meet certain criteria.

In Anchorage, the VA clinic has already given vaccines to employees, as well as veterans who are high-risk or 85 or older.

The release says the Anchorage facility is now offering the doses to veterans who are 75 or older.

For those who meet the criteria, you can call (907) 257-4700, option two and then option one to schedule an appointment, according to the release.

There will be vaccine clinics for veterans on January 23 and 30 by appointment only, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issues another COVID-19 public health disaster emergency declaration
(KTUU)
2 arrested after stolen vehicle investigation
Southcentral Foundation offers COVID-19 vaccinations to those 18 and older
Report: Government mandates reduced Anchorage virus spread
1 dead, suspect arrested following a homicide near Wasilla Tuesday night

Latest News

(KTUU)
Federal report says pandemic hit seafood industry hard
Imagine knowing you had generational, life-changing wealth on the other side of a password...
Bitcoin blunder, forgotten password cost user hundreds of millions says New York Times author
Vaccine
ASD COVID-19 vaccination clinic to no longer offer walk-up registration, Friday is the last day it will be open
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in...
What is and isn’t protected by the First Amendment on social media