ASD COVID-19 vaccination clinic to no longer offer walk-up registration, Friday is the last day it will be open

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District says its COVID-19 vaccination clinic will no longer offer walk-up registration Friday.

“Due to a diminishing amount of vaccine availability, walk-up registration will no longer be an option,” wrote ASD in a Facebook post. It will be open by appointment only.

The district says up until this point they had enough vaccine to give to eligible community members to register onsite for a same-day appointment. In fact, ASD says since Jan. 6 the ASD COVID-19 vaccination clinic had given a total of 5,634 vaccinations.

ASD says Friday will be the last day of the ASD clinic until more vaccine is made available.

