ASD COVID-19 vaccination clinic to no longer offer walk-up registration, Friday is the last day it will be open

Vaccine
Vaccine(KFYR-TV)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:15 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District says its COVID-19 vaccination clinic will no longer offer walk-up registration Friday.

“Due to a diminishing amount of vaccine availability, walk-up registration will no longer be an option,” wrote ASD in a Facebook post. It will be open by appointment only.

The district says up until this point they had enough vaccine to give to eligible community members to register onsite for a same-day appointment. In fact, ASD says since Jan. 6 the ASD COVID-19 vaccination clinic had given a total of 5,634 vaccinations.

IMPORTANT COMMUNITY UPDATE The Anchorage School District COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be open tomorrow, Jan. 15, by...

Posted by Anchorage School District on Thursday, January 14, 2021

ASD says Friday will be the last day of the ASD clinic until more vaccine is made available.

To learn more about the vaccination clinic and for a link to sign-up, click here.

