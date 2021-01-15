Advertisement

Collision closes inbound lanes of Glenn Highway at Bragaw Street

By Malia Barto
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:14 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have responded to a collision at the intersection of the Glenn Highway and Airport Heights Drive.

The inbound lanes of the Glenn Highway are closed at Bragraw Street. Traffic is being diverted to the Bragraw exit, police say.

Anchorage Police Department dispatch says an injury has occurred.

