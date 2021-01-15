Father, son arrested after allegedly shooting Fairbanks man

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A father and son have been charged with murder after Alaska State Troopers say they shot a man near Fairbanks.

Troopers and EMT responded to reports of a shooting on Thursday morning at the corner of Old Steese Highway and Goldstream Road. There, they found 18-year-old Brett Allen wounded by gunshots. Allen was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital where he was declared dead.

A trooper dispatch says that a group of people were in a verbal argument with 43-year-old Anthony Peterson. During the altercation, Anthony Peterson and his 18-year-old son, Aaron Peterson, shot Allen, troopers say.

Anthony and Aaron Peterson were arrested on first-degree charges of murder and held at Fairbanks Correctional Center.

