Federal report says pandemic hit seafood industry hard

(AP) - A federal report says the coronavirus pandemic has taken away about a third of the commercial fishing industry’s revenue.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday that revenues from catch brought to the docks by commercial fishermen fell 29% over the course of the first seven months of the year. The report says revenues declined every month from March to July, including a 45% decrease in July.

The NOAA report says the seafood industry at large has been hit hard by restaurant closures, social distancing protocols and the need for safety measures.

