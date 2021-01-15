Advertisement

Federal report says pandemic hit seafood industry hard

(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:04 AM AKST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(AP) - A federal report says the coronavirus pandemic has taken away about a third of the commercial fishing industry’s revenue.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday that revenues from catch brought to the docks by commercial fishermen fell 29% over the course of the first seven months of the year. The report says revenues declined every month from March to July, including a 45% decrease in July.

The NOAA report says the seafood industry at large has been hit hard by restaurant closures, social distancing protocols and the need for safety measures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

