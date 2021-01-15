Gov. Mike Dunleavy issues another COVID-19 public health disaster emergency declaration

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued another public health disaster emergency declaration on Thursday.

The declaration will be in effect until Feb. 14 and comes as his last declaration was set to expire on Friday.

“While we are making major headway in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Alaskans, administering vaccinations more quickly than most other states, the threat of this virus remains and it is imperative the state’s response is maintained through this disaster declaration,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement.

The declaration authorizes commissioners of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Department of Health and Social Services to use available funds to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full declaration states the total response spending from the Disaster Relief Fund is estimated to be $1 million in addition to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds.

The COVID-19 outbreak health orders about travel, online ticket sales, non-congregate sheltering and critical infrastructure, among other things, are also extended with the declaration.

This is the fourth public health disaster emergency declaration the governor has made following the initial declaration in March 2020 and subsequent declarations in November and December 2020.

The declaration comes as 227 residents and one nonresident have died with COVID-19. A total of 51,157 residents and nonresidents have had COVID-19, according to the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard.

