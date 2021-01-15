Light snow and ‘balmy’ temperatures to close out the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Walking outside today may feel more like late winter/early spring than January. Temperatures this morning continue to remain fairly warm, as a series of storms pumps warmth into Southcentral. While most of the activity this week has been confined to coastal regions of Southcentral, a band of moisture has developed over inland regions. This will stay with us into the early afternoon hours, with many spots seeing upwards of an inch of snow.

While the snow will be short-lived, slick spots will stay with us through the day. This comes as temperatures hold near freezing through most of the day. Some locations may even climb into the mid-30s as clouds briefly break towards the evening hours.

On the heels of today’s storm comes another for the weekend. Much like we have been seeing, most of the activity will stay confined to coastal regions. However, all of us will see temperatures on the warmer side. Highs through at least Monday will stay in the mid 30s for highs, meaning icy roads will remain an issue.

Outside of today, our best shot of snow looks to arrive Monday.

There is some good news ahead, as this stormy weather pattern looks to break down by the middle of next week. Until then, enjoy the snow that does fall and have a safe weekend.

