Advertisement

Majority of Americans want Trump removed from office

Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:13 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new poll indicates a slim majority of Americans want President Donald Trump removed from office.

The survey comes from the Pew Research Center.

Of those asked, 54% said it would be better for the country if Trump were removed, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to finish the last few days of his term.

Just over half, 52%, believe the president bears a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the poll, Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%.

That’s the lowest in Pew’s tracking of views on his presidency.

More than two-thirds, 68%, disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issues another COVID-19 public health disaster emergency declaration
(KTUU)
2 arrested after stolen vehicle investigation
Southcentral Foundation offers COVID-19 vaccinations to those 18 and older
Report: Government mandates reduced Anchorage virus spread
1 dead, suspect arrested following a homicide near Wasilla Tuesday night

Latest News

(KTUU)
Federal report says pandemic hit seafood industry hard
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge
A bus in New York City which careened off a road in the Bronx neighborhood of New York is left...
New York City bus dramatically plunges off bridge; driver refuses drug test