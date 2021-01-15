New death, 305 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one person has died with COVID-19 and 305 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

In a daily case summary, DHSS said the person who died was a Fairbanks resident in his 80s or older. His death was recent.

The new death brings the state total of COVID-19 deaths to 228 residents and one nonresident. The new cases bring the state total of cases to 51,466 residents and nonresidents.

Nine of the new cases were reported in nonresidents with three in Anchorage, one in Cordova, one in Wasilla and four in unknown locations.

At least 1,152 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 72 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another five are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Ten of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The dashboard’s hospital capacity section listed indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 527 adult inpatient and 47 adult ICU beds available in the state as of Friday.

A total of 1,389,226 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska since the pandemic began, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

The state dashboard on vaccines shows 43,992 first dose vaccinations and 10,954 second dose vaccinations have been conducted in the state.

Resident communities were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 86

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 10

Kodiak Island Borough: 8

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 9

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 45

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 51

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

North Slope Borough: 17

Northwest Arctic Borough: 13

Juneau City and Borough: 4

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 4

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 3

Bethel Census Area: 27

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 13

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with death information.

