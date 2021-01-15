Advertisement

Rep. Don Young votes against impeachment of President Donald Trump

By Dave Leval
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:48 PM AKST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rep. Don Young did not attend the impeachment vote, but he still had his vote count.

“As the member designated by Mr. Young of Alaska, to House Resolution 8, I inform the House that Mr. Young will vote no on House Resolution 24,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, representing Young on Wednesday.

“He must go. He is a clear and present danger that we all love,” said Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House who has called for Trump’s removal since the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

She and other Democrats, along with some Republicans, failed on Tuesday to get Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against the president, whose term expires Jan. 20.

“Article 1, Section 8 of our constitution lays out the powers of congress,” Young said in a Facebook post later in the day. “And although my friends on the other side of the aisle may not like to acknowledge this, Congress does not play a role in the process of invoking the 25th Amendment.”

“We know the President of the United States incited this insurrection,” Pelosi said as to why she supported impeachment.

Young did not respond to Alaska’s News Source’s numerous requests to comment on his post, or why he did not attend the impeachment vote.

“It is on all of us, including President Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to lower the temperature in our political climate, and realize that rhetoric can have dangerous consequences,” Young said in the same Facebook post.

