SeaLife Center, Alaska Chadux̂ Network to create response program for oil spill-impacted marine mammals

A fuzzy otter pup being nursed by Alaska SeaLife Center biologists. Photo courtesy ASLC.
A fuzzy otter pup being nursed by Alaska SeaLife Center biologists. Photo courtesy ASLC. (KTUU)
By Malia Barto
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:28 PM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Chadux̂ Network and the Alaska SeaLife Center have partnered together to create a program that responds to oil spill-impacted marine mammals in Western Alaska, the Arctic and Prince William Sound.

The agreement between the two organizations includes funds from ACN to the SeaLife Center to help continue develop marine mammal resources and protocols as well as training for ACN responders to help SeaLife center veterinarians and technicians. The program will include how to best quickly mobilize, treat, assess and stabilize impacted animals in remote areas.

“We have been working on leveraging our unique response systems into an oiled marine mammal response program that not only meets the requirements of various state and federal agencies but also of those companies who benefit from our oil spill preparedness and response capabilities,” said the president and CEO of the ACN, Buddy Custard, in a prepared statement.

