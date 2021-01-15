Advertisement

Southcentral Foundation offers COVID-19 vaccinations to those 18 and older

By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:45 PM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More COVID-19 vaccinations are becoming available for young Alaskans.

Southcentral Foundation has opened up its COVID-19 vaccine appointments to customer-owners who are 18 and older, SCF Interim President and CEO April Kyle said.

The foundation started offering vaccinations to its health care workers in December before opening up eligibility to people who are 50 and older. Since the foundation still has vaccines in supply, appointments are now available for Alaska Native and Indigenous people who receive services at SCF.

“Our goal is to make sure each new shipment of vaccine is distributed quickly and safely,” Kyle said in a prepared statement. “This is an exciting new chapter in SCF’s COVID-19 journey, and we are thrilled to be able to offer vaccines to more and more people.”

People can schedule vaccine appointments by calling the Anchorage Native Primary Care Center at 729-3300 or the Benteh Nuutah Valley Native Primary Care Center at 631-7600.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. has also opened vaccination eligibility up for village residents 16 and older. Bethel residents still need to be 50 or older to be eligible for the vaccine, the YKHC says on its website.

People can apply for a vaccine appointment on the YKHC website here.

Editor’s Note: This story had been updated to clarify that customer-owners who receive services at SCF are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

