State waits for more of COVID-19 vaccine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the next few days, more than 2,000 seniors will receive their first vaccination against COVID-19 in a clinic held at the Alaska State Fairgrounds in Palmer. The state’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anne Zink, said it may be one of the last large clinics scheduled in Southcentral until the state receives more vaccine.

“Anchorage and Mat-Su, all their vaccine has been accounted for,” said Zink. “So until we get more vaccine in February we aren’t going to schedule any more. If, for some reason, we get more vaccine before then, we will set up more, absolutely.”

Appointments for the four-day clinic in Palmer filled up fast and are no longer available. A thousand people who were on a waiting list were given priority, another 1,500 spots were full within hours. Zink acknowledged the roll-out has been slow.

“We want to make it a lot easier for seniors, we want to make it a lot easier for all Alaskans. And this has been hard and this has been frustrating, and I absolutely apologize for that,” she said.

But Zink said the biggest problem now, is that there simply isn’t enough vaccine. The doses the state received in December and January have all been accounted for. She said she doesn’t know exactly when more will arrive, or how much the state will receive.

“We made it really clear to Operation Warp Speed and others, if we got vaccine tomorrow, we could get a lot more into arms, we could do a lot more of this,” she said, pointing to seniors who were receiving their first dose.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic run by the Anchorage School District has an appointment-only onsite vaccination on Friday. In a release, ASD said people are no longer able to do walk-up registration because of “diminishing amount of vaccine availability”.

Friday will be the last day of the clinic until the state of Alaska allocates supplies for more vaccines.

