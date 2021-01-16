Alaska will be well represented on U.S. ski team at U23, junior world cross-country championships
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced its U23 and Junior FIS Cross Country World Championship teams that will compete in Vuokatti, Finland. The skiers from Alaska are noted below.
U23 FIS Cross Country World Championships
Women
Hailey Swirbul (APU Nordic Ski Center/El Jebel, Colo.)
Hannah Halvorsen (APU/Anchorage, Alaska)
Men
JC Schoonmaker (University of Alaska Anchorage/Tahoe City, Calif.)
Gus Schumacher (Alaska Winter Stars/Anchorage, Alaska)
Hunter Wonders (APU Nordic Ski Center/Anchorage, Alaska)
Luke Jager (University of Utah/Anchorage, Alaska)
*Kai Meyers (APU Nordic Ski Center/Anchorage, Alaska)
Junior FIS Cross Country World Championships
Women
Kendall Kramer (University of Alaska Fairbanks/Fairbanks)
*Garvie Tobin (Dartmouth College/Anchorage Alaska)
Men
Michael Earnhart (APU Nordic Ski Center/Eagle River, Alaska)
Zanden McMullen (Montana State, Anchorage, Alaska)
*-Alternate
The entire roster can be found here.
