Alaska will be well represented on U.S. ski team at U23, junior world cross-country championships

The U.S. Men's ski team celebrating their 4 x 5-kilometer relay win in Finland at the World...
The U.S. Men's ski team celebrating their 4 x 5-kilometer relay win in Finland at the World Junior Ski Championships. (Far Left: Gus Schumacher, Far Right: Luke Jager) (Courtesy: Amy Schumacher)(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:53 AM AKST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced its U23 and Junior FIS Cross Country World Championship teams that will compete in Vuokatti, Finland. The skiers from Alaska are noted below.

U23 FIS Cross Country World Championships

Women

Hailey Swirbul (APU Nordic Ski Center/El Jebel, Colo.)

Hannah Halvorsen (APU/Anchorage, Alaska)

Men

JC Schoonmaker (University of Alaska Anchorage/Tahoe City, Calif.)

Gus Schumacher (Alaska Winter Stars/Anchorage, Alaska)

Hunter Wonders (APU Nordic Ski Center/Anchorage, Alaska)

Luke Jager (University of Utah/Anchorage, Alaska)

*Kai Meyers (APU Nordic Ski Center/Anchorage, Alaska)

Junior FIS Cross Country World Championships

Women

Kendall Kramer (University of Alaska Fairbanks/Fairbanks)

*Garvie Tobin (Dartmouth College/Anchorage Alaska)

Men

Michael Earnhart (APU Nordic Ski Center/Eagle River, Alaska)

Zanden McMullen (Montana State, Anchorage, Alaska)

*-Alternate

The entire roster can be found here.

