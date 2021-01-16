DHSS reports 195 new COVID-19 cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 195 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported. Total deaths since the pandemic started are 228 residents and one nonresident. The new cases bring the state total of cases to 51,653 residents and nonresidents.

At least 1,152 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 57 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another four are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Nine of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The dashboard’s hospital capacity section listed indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 515 adult inpatient and 44 adult ICU beds available in the state as of Friday.

A total of 1,398,649 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska since the pandemic began, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

Resident communities were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 65

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 9

Kodiak Island Borough: 5

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 18

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 35

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 13

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Juneau City and Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 3

Bethel Census Area: 20

Kusilvak Census Area: 15

