Advertisement

DHSS reports 195 new COVID-19 cases

190 residents and 5 nonresidents
(AP images)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:48 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 195 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported. Total deaths since the pandemic started are 228 residents and one nonresident. The new cases bring the state total of cases to 51,653 residents and nonresidents.

At least 1,152 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 57 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another four are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Nine of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The dashboard’s hospital capacity section listed indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 515 adult inpatient and 44 adult ICU beds available in the state as of Friday.

A total of 1,398,649 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska since the pandemic began, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

Resident communities were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 65
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 9
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 5
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 18
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 35
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2
  • Nome Census Area: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 13
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 2
  • Juneau City and Borough: 1
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 3
  • Bethel Census Area: 20
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 15

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman serving time for manslaughter has escaped
Gov. Mike Dunleavy issues another COVID-19 public health disaster emergency declaration
File image
Pedestrian struck, killed after traffic collision on Glenn Highway at Bragaw Street
New death, 305 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday
(File)
Father, son arrested after allegedly shooting Fairbanks man

Latest News

ABC, FOX and CW networks pulled from GCI TV plans in Alaska.
GCI television customers remain blocked from popular programming
APD asks for public’s help with unsolved 2020 homicides
Protesters outside the Capitol building last week.
Far-right personality ‘Baked Alaska’ arrested in riot probe
The U.S. Men's ski team celebrating their 4 x 5 kilometer relay win in Finland at the World...
Alaska will be well represented on U.S. ski team at U23, junior world cross-country championships