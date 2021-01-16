Effort to recall Anchorage Assembly Chair Felix Rivera set to appear on April ballot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A petition to recall Anchorage Assembly Chair Felix Rivera has been certified as sufficient and could soon go to voters in the assemblyman’s district.

Ten days ago, the petition to recall Rivera was submitted to the Municipality of Anchorage’s clerk’s office. Friday, the petition was certified and is now set to appear on the April municipal election ballots for voters in District 4.

The municipal clerk’s office verified that lead petitioner Russell Biggs submitted had at least 2,735 signatures from voters who live in the district. The petition will be submitted to the Assembly at its next meeting on Jan. 26, in accordance with state statute. The Assembly will then submit the petition for the April 6 election.

Recall petition decisions made by the municipal clerk are subject to judicial review by direct appeal to the Alaska Superior Court, according to a letter sent to Biggs from the clerk’s office informing him of the certification. If no appeal occurs within 30 days of the decision, the right of appeal is waived.

The recall effort stems from an Assembly meeting on Aug. 11, where petitioners say Rivera allowed more than 15 people — the capacity due to the municipality’s emergency order at the time — in the chambers.

