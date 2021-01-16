Advertisement

Far-right personality ‘Baked Alaska’ arrested in riot probe

Protesters outside the Capitol building last week.
Protesters outside the Capitol building last week.(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:09 AM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. That’s according to a law enforcement official who wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly before the release of a criminal complaint and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says Gionet was arrested by federal agents in Houston on Saturday. Gionet had posted video that showed Trump supporters on Jan. 6 milling around and taking selfies with officers in the Capitol who asked them to leave the premises. The Trump supporters talked among themselves, laughed, and told the officers and each other: “This is only the beginning.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman serving time for manslaughter has escaped
Gov. Mike Dunleavy issues another COVID-19 public health disaster emergency declaration
File image
Pedestrian struck, killed after traffic collision on Glenn Highway at Bragaw Street
New death, 305 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday
(File)
Father, son arrested after allegedly shooting Fairbanks man

Latest News

ABC, FOX and CW networks pulled from GCI TV plans in Alaska.
GCI television customers remain blocked from popular programming
APD asks for public’s help with unsolved 2020 homicides
DHSS reports 195 new COVID-19 cases
The U.S. Men's ski team celebrating their 4 x 5 kilometer relay win in Finland at the World...
Alaska will be well represented on U.S. ski team at U23, junior world cross-country championships