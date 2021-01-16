New businesses selected to participate in the Anchorage Restaurant Rescue Program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new group of restaurants has been chosen to be part of the second round of United Way of Anchorage’s Restaurant Rescue Program.

The program began in November and has been a partnership of the Municipality of Anchorage, the Alaska Hospitality Retailers Association and United Way of Anchorage.

Chosen restaurants were given an income to provide both pre-made and hot meals to children, families and vulnerable seniors through nonprofits around town. Not only does it aim to tackle the city’s problem surrounding food insecurity, but it also helps restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic by keeping workers employed.

“The program has been a win, win, win,” says Clark Halvorson, president and CEO of United Way of Anchorage. “Restaurants have had an income stream to help them through the pandemic, restaurant workers have had rehired, retained or simply kept hours they would have lost. And struggling children, families and seniors have been well fed.”

Through the end of the year, the program worked with 17 restaurants providing 41,220 meals to 32 different sites throughout the community, far exceeding the original goal according to Halvorson. This round, he says 57 restaurants applied, 16 were chosen and they hope to add more in the future.

The CEO of a business that participated in the first round of the program, 49th State Brewing Company, wrote United Way of Anchorage saying, “It’s made an unbelievable difference in our business, I could easily say this program is employing 20-25 employees with additional hours. In return, we’re feeding some potentially vulnerable kids and adults as well. And single dad, working multiple jobs with a large family shared how convenient it was to have a warm meal for his family at the end of a long day.”

49th State provided meals to Kids Corps Inc. and Safe Harbor.

The restaurants chosen to participate in the second round of the program include Sullivan’s, Mo’s Deli, Wild Fork, Middle Way, Tequila 61, Subway Girdwood, Anchorage Cider House, Mr. Darryl’s Southern BBQ, Humpy’s, Bridge Seafood, Anchorage Alehouse, Fancy Moose, Oriental Garden, Cassie’s Place, Top Bop and Burrito King.

