Advertisement

Painting of pig may be one of world’s oldest cave art

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts believe a cave drawing of a warty pig is at least 45,000 years old, making it the oldest surviving depiction of an animal.

Archeologists found it on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, painted in red ocher in limestone caves. They think it shows the animal watching two other warty pigs in a fight or other interaction.

The Sulawesi caves appear to be a treasure trove of human history.

Cave art depicting a hunting scene dating to 43,900 years ago was also found in Sulawesi in late 2019.

The same team of archaeologists found human hand stencils in 2014, which were dated to 40,000 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman serving time for manslaughter has escaped
Gov. Mike Dunleavy issues another COVID-19 public health disaster emergency declaration
File image
Pedestrian struck, killed after traffic collision on Glenn Highway at Bragaw Street
New death, 305 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday
(File)
Father, son arrested after allegedly shooting Fairbanks man

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden says his advisers will lead with ‘science and truth’
ABC, FOX and CW networks pulled from GCI TV plans in Alaska.
GCI television customers remain blocked from popular programming
President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions
APD asks for public’s help with unsolved 2020 homicides
A chain blocks the sidewalk entrance to the front steps of the Maine State House, Wednesday,...
State capitols boarded up, fenced off, patrolled by troops