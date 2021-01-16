Several candidates officially launch campaigns for Anchorage mayor on 1st day of filing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Forrest Dunbar already has a seat on the Anchorage Assembly. He comes to the Municipal Election Center to file for a new chair, the one in the mayor’s office.

“I want to run for mayor to make Anchorage a better place to live,” Dunbar said. “It’s what I’ve dedicated myself to the last five years on the Anchorage Assembly.”

The Election Center is not the only place where candidates officially launch their campaigns for the April 6 election.

Dave Bronson was the first person to file at the Clerk’s Office at City Hall.

“We need to get small businesses back in business,” Bronson said. “We need to kind of restore them to the degree that we can. I intend on doing just that.”

Bill Falsey gave up his position as Municipal Manager on Dec. 1 so he too could run for mayor.

“There are few people that have been dealt the challenges that we have been dealt over the last few years from earthquakes to fires and pandemics,” said Falsey. “I have the experience to get us to the next place.”

George Martinez is no stranger to City Hall. He’s worked for previous mayors and now wants to be the one in charge.

“My four years in the Mayor’s Office has given me the opportunity to help challenge and combat graffiti, to help challenge the inequities in our community structurally. And to help focus on youth development and economic opportunities,” Martinez said.

Mike Robbins wants to take what he’s learned in the private sector and use it to run the city.

“I’ve seen the ups and the downs our city has gone through,” Robbins said. “I’m the only candidate with any business experience. We need someone who can make real, tough decisions as we move forward.”

Bill Evans is a former assembly member who also has his eyes set on becoming mayor.

“Right now we’re not attracting businesses. There are ways you can do that,” Evans said after he filed his paperwork. “You can make Anchorage a place you want to move to, want to invest in, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

A crowded field could become even more crowded. The last day to file candidacy is Jan. 29.

Darin Colbry also filed to run for mayor Friday. Alaska’s News Source reached out to those who are actively campaigning, have a related website and are actively raising money. Colbry does not meet those criteria.

For a full list of candidates, visit the Alaska Public Offices Commission’s website.

