Two winter storms in 3 days for Alaska

Warmer air means a chance of freezing rain north to Fairbanks by Monday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:38 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A brief lull in an active weather pattern for southern Alaska on Friday, only to brace for the Saturday and Monday arrivals of two more winter storms.

Strong winds that produced Winter Weather Advisories over the northwest region, from the upper Koyukuk Valley to St. Lawrence island will wind down Saturday morning.

The next two storms will bring in warm air, enough to generate not just for coastal areas. Light rain could mix with snow by Sunday. Temperatures during the day will be above freezing and mainly main roads will be wet.

