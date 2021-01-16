Woman serving time for manslaughter has escaped

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman convicted of manslaughter has escaped from a reentry and treatment facility. A felony warrant for escape has been obtained.

The Anchorage Police Department reported that April L. Cox walked away from the Anchorage Midtown Center Friday. She is serving time for manslaughter in 2015.

Cox, 33, is described as 5′5″, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black snow pants and gray boots.

Anyone with information on where Cox may be is asked to call the nonemergency number at 311. For calling anonymously, the number is 561-STOP.

