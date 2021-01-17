Advertisement

DHSS reports 271 new COVID-19 cases

265 residents and 6 nonresidents
Image from the CDC's COVID-19 vaccination Program.(CDC)
Image from the CDC's COVID-19 vaccination Program.(CDC)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:18 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 271 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported. Total deaths since the pandemic started are 228 residents and one nonresident. The new cases bring the state total of cases to 51,938 residents and nonresidents.

At least 1,153 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 59 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another five are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Eight of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The dashboard’s hospital capacity section listed indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 525 adult inpatient and 40 adult ICU beds available in the state as of Sunday.

A total of 1,404,756 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska since the pandemic began, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

Resident communities were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 63
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 4
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 5
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 36
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 28
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3
  • Nome Census Area: 2
  • North Slope Borough: 9
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 4
  • Juneau City and Borough: 2
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 24
  • Bethel Census Area: 51
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 5
  • Dillingham Census Area: 4
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 20

