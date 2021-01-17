Heavy snow and high winds as the next storm hits Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The next storm moving into the Gulf of Alaska on Sunday evening is expected bring heavy snow and high winds to much of Prince William Sound. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for Turnagain Pass, Thompson Pass and the Glenn Highway west of Glennallen. Heavy snow, up to 24 inches, is possible in areas of Turnagain Pass and Thompson Pass, and winds to 45 miles per hour are possible. The storm will impact the area late Sunday night into early Monday.

Anchorage could see a little snow/rain-snow mix late Sunday night through Monday night. A High Wind Watch is in place for Sunday night until Monday evening for the higher elevations around Anchorage and Turnagain Arm, with a possibility of winds out of the east 30 to 45 mph and gusts to 75 mph. The strongest gusts are expected to be on Turnagain Arm early Monday morning.

A High Wind Watch is also in place for much of the Panhandle, including Juneau, starting Monday night. Winds out of the southeast 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph are possible.

A Blizzard Warning remains in place for the Alaska Peninsula, including Cold Bay and Sand Point until Noon on Sunday for snow, blowing snow and winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

