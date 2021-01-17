Advertisement

Hockey being played in the Valley

By Austin Sjong
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:12 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the Mat-Su Borough, indoor competitions are allowed, although they look far from normal. All athletes are given two wrist bands that they can give out to friends or family to come to the game. Masks are required for everyone in the arena, expect for when the players are on the ice or on the bench.

Robert Johnson, a senior on the Wasilla J.V. team said, “lots of questions everyday about COVID symptoms but at least we are getting on the ice and having hockey.”

However, the teams won’t be on the ice long. They have a packed season that has them playing ten games in just over 5 weeks. The games are only played within the district between Palmer, Wasilla, Colony and Houston, which could make for some interesting match ups.

“I think we will get some pretty wild games out of it” Palmer Senior Adam Smithers saying, “It is going to be a lot of fun for sure.”

As for indoor competitions in Anchorage, they are still not permitted under the latest emergency order. So if cases start to decline, then the amount of games is certainly set to rise.

