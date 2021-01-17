Advertisement

NTSB Alaska handles plane crash investigations in Hawaii

By Dave Leval
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:24 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Seven people died in a helicopter crash in Hawaii back on December 26, 2019. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are trying to find out what caused the crash.

They are not from Hawaii, but from Alaska.

“Hawaii is very similar to topography, some of the areas they go to, some of the challenges they have getting into accident sites,” said Alaska NTSB Chief Clint Johnson.

The crash took place nearly two months after Johnson’s office took over all air crash investigations in Hawaii.

“We can get there, sometimes 2-3 hours before the rest of the folks from the Western Pacific, as crazy as that sounds,” Johnson said.

Investigators from the western pacific regional office would have to fly from Seattle to get to crash sites in Hawaii. Alaska is the only state with its own regional office.

The seasons are another reason why Alaska is in charge of Hawaii investigations. Both states have opposite winter and summer.

“Summer time is historically their low time for aviation accidents, their utilization goes down. And vice versa,” said Johnson. “Our slow time is their high time.”

Eleven people perished when a skydiving plane crashed at a Hawaii airport in June 2019. The Alaska NTSB helped out during the early days of the investigation.

“We were also mentoring a new senior ASI, air safety investigator, or accident investigator,” Johnson said, as the investigator returned home to Alaska after a few days there.

Since then, the Alaska NTSB has gone from advising on plane crash investigations in Hawaii, to being in charge of them.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman serving time for manslaughter has escaped
Gov. Mike Dunleavy issues another COVID-19 public health disaster emergency declaration
File image
Pedestrian struck, killed after traffic collision on Glenn Highway at Bragaw Street
New death, 305 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday
(File)
Father, son arrested after allegedly shooting Fairbanks man

Latest News

Study says 22 percent of Alaska’s children report feeling down or depressed during the pandemic
Alaska Earthquake Center photo of area near Barry Arm.
Residents, recreationists asked to employ continued caution as Barry Arm landslide threatens Whittier, surrounding area
ABC, FOX and CW networks pulled from GCI TV plans in Alaska.
GCI television customers remain blocked from popular programming
APD asks for public’s help with unsolved 2020 homicides