Skeetawk’s only ski lift down with mechanical issues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A little over a month after the grand opening of Skeetawk, the ski area is running into their first big hurdle. During a routine safety check before opening up for the day, the staff noticed that there was a bearing operating incorrectly. This could be the only problem, or it could be part of a different issue, so out of an abundance of caution the ski area shut down until it is properly fixed.

Scott Patridge, General Manager of the ski area, said " It is a pretty common deal for any ski area out there, I think the only reason that this one attracts any kind of attention is because we don’t have multiple other lifts to use.”

Skeetawk is currently working with the lift’s manufacturer looking at what it will take to get the proper parts to the area, which is much more complicated then just going to your local parts store. Patridge said that some of the parts that they need to move forward are located in Los Angeles.

“It’s the weekend so it takes a little bit of time. We are kind of in rural Alaska, and it takes a little bit of time to get people out here as well,” Patridge said, “and we are a small non-profit community run ski area.”

Patridge said that the issue would be a small hiccup for a major resort, but for them in their first year of operation it is more of a bigger issue. The fix is not necessarily a major one, but when you take into consideration Skeetawk’s physical location and location in their tenure as a ski resort, it makes it much more complicated.

“The number one priority is safety for our customers. Obviously that is why we didn’t open,” said the general manager. “We want to make sure everything is 100 percent before we put public on it.”

Skeetawk is in sort of a limbo period right now waiting for parts, but will continue to keep the public updated on social media and the website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.