Tuluksak fire destroys laundromat that’s also used as a water source

Fire burns building in Tuluksak.
Fire burns building in Tuluksak.(Richelle Gregory)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:19 PM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire in Tuluksak burned a laundromat Saturday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Bethel troopers were called to the fire around noon. A trooper spokesperson said they weren’t aware of any injuries, but the investigation is ongoing.

Angela Alexie, the Tuluksak council vice president, said the building was one of the primary sources of water for the village.

“It’s where everybody got everything that they need to cook, to drink, to wash, to help sanitize their home,” she said.

Alexie said some people might end up getting their water from the river.

The state will be coming in this week to inspect the building and evaluate the ability to get water pumped into the school, Alexie said.

