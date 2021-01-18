153 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 153 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents on Monday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the state death total to 228 residents and one resident.

The new cases bring the state total of cases since the pandemic began to 52,093 residents and nonresidents. Four of the new cases were reported in nonresidents with two in Anchorage, one in Juneau and one in Nome.

At least 1,153 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 54 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another four are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Eight of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS dashboard on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the gree with 573 inpatient and 53 ICU beds available statewide.

A total of 1,410,760 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska since the pandemic began, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

The state dashboard on vaccinations states 43,992 first dose vaccinations and 11,743 second dose vaccinations have been administered in Alaska.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 51

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 12

Kodiak Island Borough: 5

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 16

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 5

Northwest Arctic Borough: 12

City and Borough of Juneau: 2

Petersburg Borough: 1

Sitka City Borough: 1

Wrangell City and Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 15

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 10

