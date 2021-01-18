A check-up for your house, how identifying small problems can save big bucks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As you ease further into the new year putting the holidays behind you, working on those well-crafted resolutions of improvement and continuing to pay attention to the ongoing pandemic, one thing that may require a little extra attention is your house.

As State Farm insurance agent Tim Graham explains, this time of year lends itself to a home check-up because that aligns with work you may already be doing like returning decorations to a crawl space, attic, or basement.

“You can put eyes on areas of your home, that might need attention,” says Graham.

You can almost view this practice as a physical for your home.

“I think the biggest thing in the insurance industry that we find is that neglecting things that are easy to maintain and end up becoming a bigger problem,” says Graham.

Some areas that may need good glossing over include roofs, gutters and downspouts, water heaters (checking them for leaks and pressure issues), appliances and specifically this year’s home improvements.

“There’s been quite a few people who have done home improvement projects over the last year they’re spending a lot of time at home, they’re working at home. We don’t know that you build a new home office, so you remodel your kitchen or added that deck in the back of the house and we don’t know completely where we’re at. So I would just challenge folks take a couple of minutes and reach out to your local agents and see what we can do to help,” says Graham.

Checking off these boxes on the to-do list can, at times, feel like a bit of a chore but in the long run, it’s a practice that could end up saving you money.

