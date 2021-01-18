Advertisement

Alaska Legislature to convene amid budget, virus concerns

(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:11 AM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska lawmakers are set to convene from the coronavirus pandemic and a near decade-long run of budget deficits.

Reserve money is depleted, and tough decisions are ahead on how to use the state’s nest-egg oil-wealth fund. But it’s unclear who will lead those debates starting Tuesday. Neither the House nor the Senate has organized majorities, which control the agenda. In Alaska, party often is just one consideration. Policy positions and personalities factor in, too.

All this comes against the backdrop of COVID-19. Some lawmakers have gotten the vaccine, and protections have been taken against the virus. But an official says the policies could be changed by the incoming Legislature.

