Alaska National Guard Soldiers to help with inauguration

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More than 25,000 National Guard soldiers are expected to be in Washington D.C. to help with the inauguration Wednesday, and about 80 Alaska National Guardsmen will be a part of them.

According to a release from the Alaska National Guard, the soldiers will help with things like crowd management, traffic control and medical support, among other duties.

In the release, Gov. Mike Dunleavy released a statement saying in part, “This is about ensuring the safety and security of all Americans attending next week’s presidential inauguration.”

Nathan Pooler, a troop commander with the Alaska National guard said, “As Alaskans, but as national guardsmen, we all fell proud to support the inauguration and there are volunteers from all 54 states and territories, and so that’s really why it’s important that we’re all supporting the civilians on the ground.”

The plane was scheduled to take off from Anchorage Sunday, but according to a spokesperson with the Alaska National Guard, due to a maintenance issue, it will head to Washington D.C. Monday instead.

